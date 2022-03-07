Oregon State Trooper shoots armed suspect after crash on I-5

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Trooper shot an armed suspect after a crash on I-5 just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Medford Police Department.

The OSP trooper tried to stop a driver who was driving recklessly down I-5 southbound at mile marker 53. The driver reached 120 miles per hour and crashed into another vehicle.

The crash disabled the suspect’s car. According to the statement, the suspect exited the car armed with knives in both hands and advanced toward the Trooper.

After being given several commands to stop, the suspect continued to approach the trooper in an aggressive manner when the trooper shot him, according to Medford Police Department.

The unidentified suspect, a man his 30′s, was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the suspect sustained minor injuries and sought medical treatment.

The Oregon State Police Trooper involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The name of the trooper involved will not be released until the grand jury has reviewed the matter, according to Medford Police.

Police said charges will be filed against the suspect after he is identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to phone 541-770-4783.

