Oregon’s real estate ‘love letter’ ban blocked by federal judge

(KPTV) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Oregon law that aims to cut down discrimination in real estate by banning so-called “love letters.”

The law, HB 2550, went into effect in January. Before that, Oregonians who had their eye on a particular home could send a love letter of sorts to its owner. A letter could include things like a note and personal pictures to influence the sellers decision.

Some Oregon lawmakers claimed that was a violation of federal fair housing laws, so they created a law at the state level that directs a seller’s agent to reject that kind of communication in order to avoid buys being selected based on race, sex, or religion.

Last summer, before Governor Kate Brown signed the bill into law, FOX 12 spoke with the chief sponsor of the bill, Representative Mark Meek, (D) Clackamas County. Meek is a real estate agent himself and said implicit bias is the issue.

“The only way that I saw, and a way that we can practically and very simply eliminate that practice, is just to not allow those letters,” Meek told FOX 12. “We’re not impinging on free speech, a buyer can still write the letter, but the seller’s agent is no longer required to pass that information along.”

The group - Pacific Legal Foundation - sued over the law, claiming it violates first amendment rights.

Last week, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction of the state’s ban. District Judge Marco A. Hernández ruled the law interferes with free speech and may take things a step too far.

With this preliminary injunction, HB 2550 can’t be enforced until Hernández makes a final decision.

