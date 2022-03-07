Advertisement

Police: Man shot several times in NE Portland, investigation ongoing

A man has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in the Sunderland neighborhood, according to Portland police.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in the Sunderland neighborhood, according to Portland police.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 8400 block of Northeast 33rd Drive. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot several times.

The victim, who has not been identified, was said to be conscious and breathing when loaded into the ambulance. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Police: Man shot several times in NE Portland, investigation ongoing
Police: Man shot several times in NE Portland, investigation ongoing(KPTV)

Police said the suspect(s) fled the scene before the 911 call came in. At this time, no one is in custody for the shooting.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A new female-centric sports bar is opening in Portland.
Portland’s first women’s sports bar plans its opening
A new female-centric sports bar is opening in Portland.
Portland's first women's sports bar plans its opening
Oregon’s real estate ‘love letter’ ban blocked by federal judge
Oregon’s real estate ‘love letter’ ban blocked by federal judge
A deadly crash has shut down all lanes of Highway 30 near Holbrook Monday morning. (Courtesy:...
Hwy 30 closed due to deadly crash near Holbrook
Police: Man shot several times in NE Portland, investigation ongoing
Police: Man shot several times in NE Portland, investigation ongoing