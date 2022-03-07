PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in the Sunderland neighborhood, according to Portland police.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 8400 block of Northeast 33rd Drive. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot several times.

The victim, who has not been identified, was said to be conscious and breathing when loaded into the ambulance. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Police: Man shot several times in NE Portland, investigation ongoing (KPTV)

Police said the suspect(s) fled the scene before the 911 call came in. At this time, no one is in custody for the shooting.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.

