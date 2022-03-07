Advertisement

Portland’s first women’s sports bar plans its opening

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new spot in town is putting a twist on the traditional sports bar.

The ‘Sports Bra’ is a new bar in northeast Portland with the goal of building a community around girls and women in sports. After finding it hard to find bars that show women’s sports, Jenny Nguyen, a former athlete and the chef-owner took it upon herself to create it. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise visits the ‘Sports Bra” to learn more.

For more information, visit the ‘Sports Bra’ website.

A new female-centric sports bar is opening in Portland.
