Portland’s first women’s sports bar plans its opening
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new spot in town is putting a twist on the traditional sports bar.
The ‘Sports Bra’ is a new bar in northeast Portland with the goal of building a community around girls and women in sports. After finding it hard to find bars that show women’s sports, Jenny Nguyen, a former athlete and the chef-owner took it upon herself to create it. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise visits the ‘Sports Bra” to learn more.
