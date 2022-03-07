Roseburg woman arrested after shooting a gun near police

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon in Roseburg after shooting a pistol into the air several times, according to Roseburg Police.

Savannah Gilkey was reportedly outside her residence on the 1500 block of SE Booth Avenue, unclothed, screaming and shooting a firearm at 2:40 p.m.

Officers from the Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s office and Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the scene and attempted to make contact with her.

Gilkey pointed the firearm at officers, then shot the pistol several times into the air, Roseburg police said in a statement.

She was able to get into her vehicle and leave but was stopped at a roadblock. Police said Gilkey was taken into custody without any further incidents.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.