With the ongoing pandemic, Dr. Jim Polo, Executive Medical Director at Regence says that the rates are up for those seeking relief from mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. And with winter wearing on, this can be an especially tricky time of year for many.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder” generally is a depressive disorder that occurs usually in those winter months and it’s associated with less hours of sunlight, less hours of natural light.” Dr. Polo says.

Especially for those who are predisposed to seasonal affective disorder, the winter months can be a really hard time. Dr. Polo, gives some insight on why that is “daylight savings times was originally designed to increase the number of hours of light during work hours because so many people worked outside. Any time you change the internal clock on somebodies’ circadian rhythm, you destabilize them in such a way that they’re more at risk for having a mood disorder. So your body is slowly adjusting to the fact that each day is getting a little bit darker as we approach into winter and your body also is adjusting as each day gets a little bit lighter as we’re coming out of it in the spring. So if you just magically one day shift that by a whole hour, it takes the body a while to readjust.”

The symptoms of this condition are similar to major depression – changes in sleep, feelings of hopelessness and loss of motivation – but there is one significant difference “One of the key things about seasonal affective disorder is oftentimes folks won’t have a reason for why they’re depressed. They don’t realize that the component that they’re really struggling with is the lack of light, the lack of natural sunlight, the ability to want to kind of get out”

And there are some ways you can steer clear or manage seasonal affective disorder, treatment can include medication for some but there a variety of solutions “Get outside even in the middle of winter. Trying to get outside and just taking in natural light is a good thing. Now, unfortunately, there are some areas of the pacific northwest where we can go days and days where it’s, you know, gloomy, dark and rainy. There are a number of treatments that involve light therapy. And basically, you want to have a light that is a medical grade light that provides essentially the equivalent of natural light. It’s called lux 10000. Lux is the magic number to remember. And that light has proven over time to be very helpful to many people that are struggling with seasonal affective disorder. " Dr. Polo adds.

Doctor Polo also says not to tough it out because those winter months can go on for a long time especially in the northwest, and suggests it’s best to talk to your primary care physician for help.

