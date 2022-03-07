Vancouver man missing since 2021 found safe

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A man missing since 2021 has been found safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Ricardo Espinoza-Dominguez, 37, was first described as a missing person to the Vancouver P.D. on Feb. 3 after family and friends had reportedly not heard from him since November.

Concerns were raised due to Espinoza-Dominguez having no family in the Vancouver/Portland area, as well as being a very private person with little known about his personal life.

However, on March 7, the Vancouver P.D. confirmed Espinoza-Dominguez had been found in a safe condition. The department didn’t elaborate on where he was found or the reason to his disappearance.

Officers believed early in the investigation Espinoza-Dominguez may have been living in his vehicle, adding difficulty to pinning down recent whereabouts.

