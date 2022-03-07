Advertisement

Vancouver man missing since 2021 found safe

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By Riley Blake
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:07 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A man missing since 2021 has been found safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Ricardo Espinoza-Dominguez, 37, was first described as a missing person to the Vancouver P.D. on Feb. 3 after family and friends had reportedly not heard from him since November.

Concerns were raised due to Espinoza-Dominguez having no family in the Vancouver/Portland area, as well as being a very private person with little known about his personal life.

However, on March 7, the Vancouver P.D. confirmed Espinoza-Dominguez had been found in a safe condition. The department didn’t elaborate on where he was found or the reason to his disappearance.

Officers believed early in the investigation Espinoza-Dominguez may have been living in his vehicle, adding difficulty to pinning down recent whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
Vancouver police investigating three weekend shootings
A new female-centric sports bar is opening in Portland.
Portland’s first women’s sports bar plans its opening
A new female-centric sports bar is opening in Portland.
Portland's first women's sports bar plans its opening
Oregon’s real estate ‘love letter’ ban blocked by federal judge
Oregon’s real estate ‘love letter’ ban blocked by federal judge