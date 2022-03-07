Weather Forecast

After some morning fog and clouds, we’ve seen a bright & sunny afternoon. Temperatures have been right about normal for early March…into the mid-50s. Monday should see a repeat of today’s weather. Expect frosty & foggy spots, but plenty of afternoon sunshine. I think we’ll see a few more high clouds in the afternoon, but warmer temps as well. Some of us get up to 60 by late afternoon.

A cold (but weak) system drops down out of Canada Tuesday through early Wednesday. This one isn’t especially wet, but showers do show up starting midday Tuesday along with a cloudy & cool day. We should be mainly dry again by Wednesday morning, but the cool weather continues through Thursday.

The next chance for a real soaking is NEXT weekend, most likely late Saturday and Sunday. That may be the beginning of a wet spell, we will see. Regardless, most of this work week will be dry as we head toward mid-March.

