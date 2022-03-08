Bill expanding cancer coverage for Oregon firefighters signed into law

House Bill 4113, which expands cancer coverage for firefighters, has been signed into law by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. The law expands the list of cancers under state law considered an occupational disease for firefighters; it will now include bladder and gynecologic cancers.

“For us firefighters in the state, whenever we can expand cancer presumption for any firefighter in the state it’s a big deal,” said Ron Morgan, Communications and Political Director Tualatin Valley Firefighters Union. “We are at a conference right now where firefighters across the country are talking about cancer presumption laws and ways to strengthen those laws. We are lucky to live in a state, in Oregon, that does have cancer presumption, but there are still firefighters across the country that do not have any sort of protection at all when they contract cancer in the line of duty. For us, it just means we can continue to do the job that we love and if one of the worst things happens, where we contract cancer in the line of duty, we at least know there will be more cancers that are covered.”

According to the CDC, cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, and research suggests firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers when compared to the general population.

“For myself personally, it added the female reproductive cancers to the presumptive, which is such a huge win in general,” said Mariya Fuge, VP of IAFF Local 43/Portland Firefighters Association. “Since 2009, it’s just been for men’s reproductive cancers. It also includes bladder cancer. Anytime we can add presumption to help protect us better is awesome.”

There are currently 281 women firefighters across Oregon, according to Fuge, and that number is growing.

“There has always been a push to get some equity in the fire service,” Fuge said. “It is a male dominated field. Something like this that equals out the presumption is just incredible.”

Alan Ferschweiler, the Legislative Director for the Oregon State Fire Fighters Council provided Fox 12 with a statement on HB 4113 being signed into law:

“As firefighters, we know the inherent risks of our job. Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters. We have taken steps to reduce our exposure to the things that cause cancer, but as a profession we still have a higher prevalence than the public. This legislation acknowledges that risk and provides protections for those that risk their lives every day.”

State Representative Dacia Grayber, a firefighter for over two decades herself, sponsored the bill. Her experience seeing her husband and some of her colleagues develop cancer led her to want to expand coverage.

“I know so personally, and I’m trying not to get emotional, what it means to hear those words: you have cancer,” said Grayber. “Whether you are the firefighter or the loved one it is the most devastating thing. To know there’s going to be a little bit of a safety net for people who will be hearing that in their future, it means everything.”

Morgan and Fuge are both in Washington DC this week for the International Association of Firefighters’ annual legislative conference. There, the IAFF will advocate directly with legislators on key federal issues, including legislation impacting the jobs, health and safety, and economic security of firefighters across the country.

“As the International Association of Firefighters has led the way the last few years in realizing that more firefighters die from cancer than anything else and cancer presumption laws are based on what state you are in,” Morgan said. “For us to continue to spread awareness of how cancer is plaguing the fire service, but also lobby our federal delegation to let them know that cancer is a huge problem and there are opportunities between what cancer presumption laws happen in Oregon, there is an opportunity on the federal level to help with cancer awareness. One of the big ones is the Federal Cancer Registry that was passed a couple years ago and just making sure we are paving a way to learn and explore and finds ways to reduce exposure and increase access to cutting edge treatment and detection for when firefighters to contract cancer on the job.”

There are multiple studies being conducted currently that look into what gives firefighters cancer, including investigating gear that may contain carcinogens. Some of those studies will be published in 2024.

