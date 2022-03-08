Iconic Red Lion Hotel will be ‘deconstructed’ this month

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The longstanding Red Lion Hotel at The Quay will soon be torn down to make way for the Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1 redevelopment project.

Originally opening in 1960, the Red Lion at The Quay was at one point a destination for weddings, anniversaries and birthdays, the Port of Vancouver said Tuesday. The 163-room hotel eventually closed to guests in 2015 although some portions continued to be used in the following years for a restaurant and event space until those permanently closed as well.

“For years the Quay, and later, the Red Lion, served as an important gathering place where many memories were made,” said Julianna Marler, CEO of the Port of Vancouver. “Every major life event happened here, including proms, engagements, weddings and other milestones. But we’re making a place for new memories to be made with an active and dynamic waterfront for all people to enjoy.”

Contractors have already completed large amounts of deconstruction but beginning Tuesday, crews will start disassembling the exterior structure.

Material gathered from the deconstruction including handrails, 100-year-old timber beams and exterior windows will be either recycled or reused, notably into parts of future greenhouses.

Most recently, the building caught fire in late February prompting over 30 firefighters to respond to the scene later discovered to have originated in an old outdoor shed.

For more information on the Terminal 1 project and how the space will be used, visit the projects site here.

