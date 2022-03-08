Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened near the Oregon Convention Center last month.
The shooting happened Feb. 26, at about 7:12 p.m., in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found 38-year-old Jacob T. Dreyer, of Vancouver, dead.
Homicide Detectives, along with U.S. Marshals, the Vancouver Police Department and Southwest Regional SWAT members, took 28-year-old Lona-Akoni Hudson into custody in the Portland area, according to police.
Hudson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
No additional details about the investigation were released by Portland police.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.