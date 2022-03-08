Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened near the Oregon Convention Center last month.

The shooting happened Feb. 26, at about 7:12 p.m., in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found 38-year-old Jacob T. Dreyer, of Vancouver, dead.

Shooting victim Jacob Thomas Dreyer (Image provided to KPTV.)

Homicide Detectives, along with U.S. Marshals, the Vancouver Police Department and Southwest Regional SWAT members, took 28-year-old Lona-Akoni Hudson into custody in the Portland area, according to police.

Hudson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

No additional details about the investigation were released by Portland police.

