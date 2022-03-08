Moda Center dropping mask, vaccination mandates

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – With mask mandates ending in Oregon, the Rose Quarter announced Tuesday masks will no longer be required for all events beginning March 12. In addition to dropping masks, required vaccinations for entry are also being removed.

The Rose Quarter said the decision was made following Gov. Brown’s announcement state mask mandates would end March 12.

This will be the first time since September vaccinations haven’t been required to enter the Moda Center and Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. Since the rule’s introduction, attendees who hadn’t been fully-vaccinated were required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours before an event.

Despite dropping the mask mandate, the Rose Quarter said, “masks are still encouraged while on the Rose Quarter campus and attending events.”

Additionally, The Rose Quarter said guests are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and up to date with any boosters before attending an event on campus.

While the new standard will apply to the majority of events like Trail Blazer and Winterhawk games, the Rose Quarter included some events may have rules set by the act or performer ticketholders must follow.

The organization said they plan to continue to follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local guidance.

