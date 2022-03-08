Oregon Rental Assistance Program Extended

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program extended its deadline to apply, giving more people a chance to seek help.

The portal to apply will stay open until Monday, March 14 at 11:59pm and is available for new applicants only.

OERAP has paid $285 million in federal emergency rental assistance to help more than 40,000 households, and now they’ll be able to help more. Thanks to additional funding of 13 million, OERAP will be able to help about 1,900 more households for a little longer.

Here’s what this means: if you have already submitted an application, there’s nothing more you have to do. It is being processed.

But what if you submitted your application a while ago and haven’t heard back? The agency is backlogged with applications. They say they are currently being looked at and should be completed pretty quickly.

Are you worried about being evicted? As long as you have submitted an application, you will be protected until you receive an answer for your application.

OERAP has reassured that there will be enough money to cover all those who are eligible.

OERAP does want to remind applicants that they will make decisions based on who needs it the most and not on a first come first serve basis.

