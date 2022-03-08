Oregonians and Washingtonians grapple with record-high gas prices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People in the Pacific Northwest hopped on the roads Monday to see gas prices at an all-time high in the region.

AAA said both Oregon and Washington broke their record for an average gallon of gas. In Washington, a gallon of regular gas will on average cost $4.44 and in Oregon it will cost you $4.51. Gas prices in the region are up 50 cents from just one week ago and more than a dollar one year ago.

AAA said the rise in cost is due heavily on the war in Ukraine. As gas prices start to race towards five dollars a gallon, people who drive for a living, like Sirous Tanzadeh, are feeling an impact to their income. Over the 35 years Tanzadeh has worked as a cab driver for Radio Cab, he said he has never seen gas prices like this before.

“Basically, I try to work as efficiently as possible,” Tanzadeh said. “If I don’t have to go someplace. I won’t go that one place. If customers are too far away, I try to accept customers that I’m closer to. Not just run all the way out to Tualatin and Wilsonville.”

Darin Campbell is the director of marketing for Radio Cab. He said his company is looking at options to help drivers absorb the cost of gas, which comes out of their pocket and not covered by the company.

“They’re making the same amount of income before the gas price increase happened as they are now.,” Campbell said. “So right now, the company is talking about a price per mile increase to cover those gas prices, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Taxi cab drivers are not the only ones feeling the pain at the pump, rideshare drivers are too. Uber said they’re starting a program to give their drivers 25 cents cash back for every gallon of gas. They sent FOX 12 this statement:

“Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers.”

The dramatic increase of gas is also being felt by Portlander Loan Tran. She said she’s having to limit her driving to only if it’s necessary.

“I am a grandmother it’s hard for me to see my grandchildren that live farther away, so that’s something I’m giving up and it’s near and dear to my heart,” Tran said.

AAA said gas prices will likely rise across the country as the conflict in eastern Europe continues. President Joe Biden is still allowing Russian oil to be imported into the United States, but there is discussion with European allies to bam those imports. If that happens, consumers should expect prices to rise even more.

