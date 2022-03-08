Portland police: Two teens die of suspected overdoses from pills laced with fentanyl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say two teenagers have died of suspected accidental overdoses from pills laced with fentanyl.

PPB says officers responded to the suspected overdoses of two teenagers, one Sunday and another Monday.

Officers say they found fentanyl pills with the teenager who died of a suspected accidental overdose on Sunday, commonly known as M-30s. On Monday officers responded to another teen’s death who also had suspected fentanyl pills.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but toxicology reports take longer to process so this is preliminary information from police.

Acting Chief Mike Frome said in a statement: “The loss of the life of a child is beyond tragic, especially when it is suspected to be through something that is so preventable. We will do everything we can to further this investigation, but we also need the community’s assistance in spreading the word that these illegal pills can kill. Even just one pill is lethal.”

Police are not releasing the names of the two teen victims at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.