PPB: Two separate teens found dead of fentanyl overdoses within 24 hours

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau is warning of teen opioid use and fentanyl pills known as “M30s” after two high school students died of overdoses within 24 hours.

The PPB said the first death happened Sunday when a high school student was found dead of a suspected overdose. The teen had in their possession fentanyl pills known as “M30s.” On Monday, a similar situation occurred where a second high school student was found dead of a suspected overdose with the same pills.

“The Portland Police Bureau does not typically release information on death investigations,” the PPB said. “However, we believe that doing so in this circumstance could lead to saved lives, and so it is warranted.

Investigators with the PPB Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit are working in partnership with local agencies like the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office in an attempt to track down the source of the pills. The department added although it’s highly likely the cause of death is an overdose, information is still preliminary.

“The loss of the life of a child is beyond tragic, especially when it is suspected to be through something that is so preventable,” said Acting PPB Chief Mike Frome. “We will do everything we can to further this investigation, but we also need the community’s assistance in spreading the word that these illegal pills can kill. Even just one pill is lethal.”

For information on prevention, intervention, or talking with your children about the dangers of accidental overdose, Multnomah County recommends visiting this page on the topic of counterfeit opioids.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.