Report: QB Russell Wilson traded to Denver Broncos

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - The Denver Broncos are set to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks as part of a blockbuster deal, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that after weeks of negotiations, the two teams agreed to terms for a deal involving Wilson. The trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.

Schefter reports the Seahawks will receive quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and multiple draft picks from the Broncos for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Wilson, who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, helped lead Seattle to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, winning the title in 2014 while playing against the Broncos.

