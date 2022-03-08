Reward offered in Tigard hit-and-run that killed woman, seriously injured her mother

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help solving a deadly hit-and-run that happened last Friday.

The crash occurred March 4, at about 8:40 p.m. at Southwest Hall Boulevard and Lucille Court. Police said 57-year-old Karen Kain and her 86-year-old mother were crossing Southwest Hall when they were hit a by a driver who fled from the scene.

Kain was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a darker colored 2015-16 Jeep Renegade that will have significant front-end damage.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so here.

