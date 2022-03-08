Advertisement

Reward offered in Tigard hit-and-run that killed woman, seriously injured her mother

Daughter killed, mother injured in hit-and-run in Tigard
Daughter killed, mother injured in hit-and-run in Tigard(Tigard Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help solving a deadly hit-and-run that happened last Friday.

The crash occurred March 4, at about 8:40 p.m. at Southwest Hall Boulevard and Lucille Court. Police said 57-year-old Karen Kain and her 86-year-old mother were crossing Southwest Hall when they were hit a by a driver who fled from the scene.

Kain was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a darker colored 2015-16 Jeep Renegade that will have significant front-end damage.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Daughter killed, mother injured in hit-and-run in Tigard
Daughter killed, mother injured in hit-and-run in Tigard

Latest News

Former Vancouver Red Lion at the Quay.
Iconic Red Lion Hotel will be ‘deconstructed’ this month
A directory sign at The Rose Quarter.
Moda Center dropping mask, vaccination mandates
One climber rescued, one dead after fall on Mt. Hood
One climber rescued, one dead after fall on Mt. Hood
Portland police: Two teens die of suspected overdoses from pills laced with fentanyl
Portland police: Two teens die of suspected overdoses from pills laced with fentanyl