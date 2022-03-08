Rose Haven welcomes women in need at new location.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Just in time for International Women’s Day, Rose Haven, a day shelter for women, children and gender minority people opens its doors at a new location nearly three times the size of its previous space!

The shelter was designed by a local architecture firm and includes community painted floral mural wraps along the walls of the space. The new location will allow for guests to have access to hot meals, showers, bathrooms, clothes and medical attention, in addition to many other services. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise visited the shelter before its opening to learn more about how it all came to be.

