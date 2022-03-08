Advertisement

Showers End Tonight, Then Cool & Sunny Days Ahead

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:09 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Today’s weather varied quite a bit across the metro area.  West metro didn’t even pick up measurable rain; just a few sprinkles here and there.  But it’s been very wet east of I-5.  A quarter to a third of an inch fell by late afternoon in much of Clark county and central/eastern Multnomah county.  Showers continue this evening, then they dissipate overnight.  Temperatures remain above freezing tonight.

A cold front drops in from Canada by sunrise, bringing a round of breezy east wind, but much drier air too.  That means lots of sunshine for your Wednesday, but a brisk/cool feel to the air.  Dry weather continues Thursday and Friday, but temperatures warm up to around 60 Friday for a nice early spring day.

3 DAY FORECAST
3 DAY FORECAST(KPTV)

Rain returns at some point later Saturday, most likely in the afternoon, then we’re into a wet weather pattern that lingers through much of NEXT week.

If you are travelling over the Cascade passes, they turn frozen/snowy soon after sunset and remain that way through tomorrow morning.  Much better road conditions return Thursday through Saturday.

