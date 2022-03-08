Showers End Tonight, Then Cool & Sunny Days Ahead

Today’s weather varied quite a bit across the metro area. West metro didn’t even pick up measurable rain; just a few sprinkles here and there. But it’s been very wet east of I-5. A quarter to a third of an inch fell by late afternoon in much of Clark county and central/eastern Multnomah county. Showers continue this evening, then they dissipate overnight. Temperatures remain above freezing tonight.

A cold front drops in from Canada by sunrise, bringing a round of breezy east wind, but much drier air too. That means lots of sunshine for your Wednesday, but a brisk/cool feel to the air. Dry weather continues Thursday and Friday, but temperatures warm up to around 60 Friday for a nice early spring day.

3 DAY FORECAST (KPTV)

Rain returns at some point later Saturday, most likely in the afternoon, then we’re into a wet weather pattern that lingers through much of NEXT week.

If you are travelling over the Cascade passes, they turn frozen/snowy soon after sunset and remain that way through tomorrow morning. Much better road conditions return Thursday through Saturday.

