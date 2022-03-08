Showery & Chilly Today

Good morning! A cold front is moving in from the north, and is expected to bring a showery day to the lowlands and a snowy one to the mountains. Most of our western valleys and coastal communities will see less than 0.25 inch of rain today, but surfaces will be wet for many of us. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 40s. Expect a snowy day for most locations along and east of the Cascades. Government Camp should pick up about 3-6 inches of snow between this morning and Wednesday morning. Elevations above 4,000 feet could see up to 8-10 inches. Our snow level will range between 3,000-4,000 feet today, but will drop to about 1,000-2,000 feet by tomorrow morning. Around that time though, precipitation will be coming to an end. Our weather will remain chilly on Wednesday as a breezy east wind kicks in. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees in the metro area.

This is a pretty chilly air mass moving in from the north, so expect some cold nights around midweek. The coldest night should be Wednesday night, with Thursday morning temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Both Thursday and Friday should feature lots of sunshine though, with highs rebounding well into the 50s.

Our next round of rain and mountain snow will arrive between late Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll transition back to scattered showers Sunday, with more significant rain coming Monday. It’s possible we’ll pick up over an inch of rain on Monday alone. Stay tuned.

Have a great Tuesday!

