Suspect in Dawson Park deadly shooting in custody

Dawson park shooting scene.
Dawson park shooting scene.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting at Dawson Park on March 1.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday that Joseph Banks, 50, was arraigned for second degree murder Monday in relation to the death.

The victim in the shooting was identified in a previous release as Mark Johnson, 55, of Portland, who was shot just past noon near Dawson Park. When the PPB arrived, they found Johnson already dead.

Banks is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Jail.

Johnson’s death is the second at Dawson Park within the last year. His death was the 21st homicide in 2022.

