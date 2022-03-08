Suspect in Dawson Park deadly shooting in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting at Dawson Park on March 1.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday that Joseph Banks, 50, was arraigned for second degree murder Monday in relation to the death.

The victim in the shooting was identified in a previous release as Mark Johnson, 55, of Portland, who was shot just past noon near Dawson Park. When the PPB arrived, they found Johnson already dead.

Mark Johnson. (Portland Police Bureau)

Banks is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Jail.

Johnson’s death is the second at Dawson Park within the last year. His death was the 21st homicide in 2022.

