Tips to save fuel as gas prices soar to record highs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With gas prices at a record high, FOX 12 has some tips to save fuel.

AAA suggests:

Slow down – fuel economy drops off above 50 miles an hour.

Avoid hard starts and acceleration.

In town, adjust your speed to time the traffic lights which reduces the repeated stopping and starting that takes more fuel.

When approaching a stop, take your foot off the brake early to let your car coast to a slower speed until it’s time to brake.

And if you’re going to be stopped for more than a minute, turn off the engine to save fuel.

When it comes to the car itself, Canyon Auto Repair Service Manager John Long has three tips.

“A lot of people forget about tire pressure. Having the correct tire pressure really goes a long way of fuel economy,” he said. A good air filter, nice clean air filter, helps your engine breathe better and that’ll allow the engine not to work as hard so you’ll save on fuel economy there. Your HVAC cabin air filter, if that’s dirty that can cause that system to work hard especially when you’re trying to defrost your window during the day.

And now is the time to keep your car in tip-top shape so if the “check engine” light comes on, don’t ignore it.

“It’s giving you an indication that something’s gone wrong and you should have it checked,” Long said.

All small things that experts say can go a long way.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.