Two injured climbers rescued from Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two climbers called for help Sunday at 5:30 after getting injured on Reid Glacier Headwall in Mount Hood, according to the 304th rescue squadron of the Air Force Reserve.

The two women, both in their mid 30s called the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office for help. Rescue teams were sent by helicopter but had to head back because of the avalanche near where the climbers were.

The next morning, Search and Rescue returned with reinforcements.

Still, they were not able to rescue them by helicopter. Instead, they brought them down the mountain with a snow cat.

There is no information yet on the names of these women or how they got injured.

