Bringing Back Old Town: 90-day strategy for rebuilding and reopening the district unveiled

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Old Town Community Association (OTCA) held a press conference on Tuesday morning to unveil a community-led 90-day plan to repair and reopen Old Town.

“We are holding this press conference today because Old Town is in crisis and everyone that is living or working here is suffering,” said Jessie Burke, The Society Hotel owner and board chair of the Old Town Community Association. “We need immediate help. We need immediate relief. Things have always been hard down here. I often refer to Old Town as ground zero. A place to come and see the real underbelly of our city and county priorities. The place to come and experience the breakdown of the systems that exist.”

Old Town businesses, residents, nonprofit organizations and cultural institutions have outlined their vision for steps and measurable goals to repair, rebuild and reopen the Old Town corridor. They’re broken down into three categories: accessibility, safety, and cleanliness.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps released a statement following the press conference, saying “I support the Old Town Community Association’s 90-day plan, especially the goals of reducing 911 call answering times, improving lighting in the area, and reducing tent camping by one-third. To reduce tent camping in Old Town and other parts of Portland, we need our local shelter providers to lift their 50% capacity cap so that we have humane places for campers to go. The City of Portland and Multnomah County must work with our community partners to address these issues in our core and every other neighborhood.”

Walter Cole, better known by his stage name, Darcelle XV, has owned and operated Darcelle XV Showplace in Old Town for the last 55 years.

“Impacting Old Town is going to be a problem because there are too many dark storefronts now,” Cole said. “Dark Storefronts are not a neighborhood. The Chinese Garden, which is a beautiful place to visit, now has to have a fence around it because of damage from, I hate to say it, but the street people. I have no idea how to correct it. Better minds than I have tried, and it didn’t work. We have to get the plywood off the windows and people from other parts of Portland not afraid to come downtown. People are visiting from all over the world. Let’s show them the beautiful things about Portland. Not tents and trash.”

Cole says he wants to see those experiencing homelessness and their tents off and away from the streets, but to be treated with compassion.

“I want them to have a purpose and to have a place to be but dignified,” Cole said. “Not just herded around and be made to move today, only to pop up somewhere else. I want the right thing done for them.”

To him, Old Town is still charming, and he says it will be even more so when more storefronts open back up and more people visit.

“Visit Old Town. There are quite a few wonderful places open, entertainment, food, and please go to the Chinese Garden. It’s beautiful there. Don’t be afraid to come downtown, especially Old Town. It will only be different when we get people to want to come downtown.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.