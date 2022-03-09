Advertisement

Car crash leaves Sixes man dead

OSP File Image
SIXES, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after his car hit a tree on Highway 101 at milepost 294 near Sixes just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.

Michael Hanson, 61, was driving his blue Volkswagen Golf southbound on Hwy 101 and failed to negotiate a curve. His car left the road and crashed into a tree.

Police and emergency personnel found Hanson dead at the scene.

