Cold Morning & Sunny Again Thursday

What a beautiful day it was! There was plenty of sunshine to enjoy, even though high temps only reached the low 50s.

Tonight, things are really going to cool down. Expect lows in the 20s in the western valleys and single digits to low teens east of the Cascades. This will likely lead to widespread frost by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow we’ll see plenty of sunshine again, and temperatures will quickly warm back up in to the low 50s for highs again tomorrow. By Friday, we will get warmer temperatures, back in the upper 50s, in addition to lots of sunshine.

A change comes midday Saturday, with the return of rain. The system will bring rain Saturday evening and showers Sunday. A wetter system looks to arrive on Monday. We expect it to be a wet beginning to the week. Showers will continue Tuesday.

Wednesday could see some light showers early in the morning but will be dry by late morning/afternoon.

Temperatures beyond Friday will be mainly in the mid 50s and lows will warm back up into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.