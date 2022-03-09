DRYING OUT, COOL & BREEZY TODAY

Good morning! A cold front is pushing through the region, with lingering showers accompanying the frontal passage. Our snow level will briefly drop to about 500-1,000 feet, so any lingering showers could fall in the form of a wintry mix. Parts of the Gorge could see a dusting of snow down to river level as well. Other than that, we’ll gradually dry out this morning, giving way to more sunshine and a breezy east wind. High temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees across the metro area. It’ll feel cooler than that when you factor in the wind.

The wind will let up tonight, allowing temps to fall below freezing. Expect a frosty start to our Thursday before sunshine sends temperatures into the low 50s. It’ll turn even warmer on Friday as high pressure shifts over the Northwest. Temperatures will make a run at 60 degrees across the metro area.

An active weather pattern will kick in starting Saturday afternoon and evening. Moist southwest flow will bring a series of cold fronts through between this weekend and next week. This type of pattern tends to keep temperatures more mild and snow levels a bit higher, but can also bring quite a bit of moisture. At this point, Monday looks like it will be the wettest day.

Enjoy the sunshine over the next few days!

