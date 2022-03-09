HWY 19 crash leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

GILLIAM COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash on Highway 19 near milepost 35 left one man dead and two men injured Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Condon resident Timothy Bushnell, 31, was driving a red Mitsubishi Eclipse northbound on Hwy 19 at about 8 p.m. when he swerved across the southbound and rolled the car, according to the initial police investigation.

Bushnell fell out of the car and died. The two passengers, Spray resident Dustin Hughs, 30, and Dalles resident Justin Martin, 31, were both injured and taken to the hospital.

Hwy 19 was closed for about four hours due to the crash.

