Local businesses race to adjust their budgets as gas prices soar

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV)-- As gas prices soar, businesses that rely on gas to operate, like food trucks and landscaping, are racing to adjust budgets.

As of Tuesday, an average gallon of gas in Oregon is $4.58 and in Washington it’s $4.54. Washington saw the biggest increase over night in the Pacific Northwest, rising 10 cents from Monday. Tilman Richardson and Mandy Wegman own Up ‘n Smoke BBQ pit, a food truck that drive around to different parts of the region. Before the recent price hike, Richardson said he was spending about $60 to fill up his truck, now it’s well over $100.

“We’re driving all the way across town and the truck only gets 5 miles a gallon with prices going up,” Richardson said. “We’re going to have to do something. Maybe charge or surcharge or a travel fee.”

Wegman said they’re seeing an increase of the meat they buy for their food truck too. The supplier told them it’s also because of the rise in gas prices.

“We’re going to have to charge a fee if we’re going to Portland which is not fun because we don’t want to raise our regular prices,” Wegman said. “So we must add a separate fee which is something we pride ourselves on not having to do. But with this, we don’t really have a choice.”

Richardson says if they make $300 in sales one day, a third of that goes to gas for the day. The rest goes to other expenses and they don’t make a profit.

“We have fuel, we have food costs, we have insurance, we have the health inspector license, like all these license we have to pay for in order to operate,” Richardson said.

Across Washington county in North Plains, Jake Momberger said his landscaping business is feeling the impact of the gas prices too. His equipment, like trucks and lawn mowers, need gas to operate.

“It’s probably a good 15, 20 percent at least out of operation costs,” Momberger said.

He said he’s not looking at any price hike so he doesn’t lose clients.

“So, we’re just going to eat if for now and then hopefully it comes down a little bit in the months to come or the years to come I imagine,” Momberger said.

But with Russian oil now being banned from entering the United States, it’s unclear when prices will stop rising. And unclear to Momberger and Richardson how much this will impact their business.

