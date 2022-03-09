Advertisement

Man found guilty in Washington Co. sex abuse case that spans decades

Hector Moises Estrada-Vargas jail booking photo
Hector Moises Estrada-Vargas jail booking photo(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found a man guilty of sexual abuse.

On March 4, Hector Moises Estrada-Vargas was found guilty of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 19.

The abuse took place decades ago but was not reported until 2020 when the defendant attempted to contact one of the victims. The victim mistakenly believed the defendant lived outside the country and decided to report the abuse when she realized he was still living in the area.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to commend the victim for reporting this abuse. This office also thanks Hillsboro police for their work.

