Man found guilty in Washington County sex abuse case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County grand jury found a man guilty in connection with a sex abuse case.

A sentencing hearing for Gavin Lloyd Klusendorf is scheduled for April 20.

While the abuse took place between 2016 and 2017, it was not reported until June of 2020 when the victim confided in a friend. That friend urged her to report the abuse to an adult which she did.

That adult contacted Hillsboro police and an investigation was launched. The victim gave additional details on the abuse to investigators and experts at CARES Northwest.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to commend the victim in this case for having the courage to report this abuse.

