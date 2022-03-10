1 injured in East Salem shooting

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured in a shooting in East Salem just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast and found one victim with serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the victim and their medical status has not yet been released. Police have not arrested a suspect.

Investigators are asking witnesses to call their non-emergency number at 503-588-5032 or to submit a tip anonymously by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

