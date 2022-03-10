64th annual Portland Metro RV Show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An event with all sorts of rides for adventures on the road is happening through this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.

The Portland Metro RV Show is back for its 64th year. The show opened Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Hundreds of RVs of several styles will be on display at the Expo Center: motor homes, trailers, campers and more. More than 40 exhibitors will also be at the event.

Proof of vaccination is not required to attend the show. Mask will be required Thursday and Friday, but will be optional over the weekend after the Oregon indoor mask mandate expires Friday night at 11:59 p.m.

