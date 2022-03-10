Garibaldi Crab Races return for 35th year.

GARIBALDI Ore. (KPTV) – After two years away, Garibaldi is hosting its famed two-day crab race this Saturday and Saturday! Competitors from all over will be able to race crabs for fun or as part of a tournament where bragging rights are up for grabs!

In addition to food and fun there will also be a raffle where attendees can win a 70-inch TV, gift boxes and more!

Though the races are a good time, it also raises money to help community members. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with one of the organizers of the event to find out more.

For more information, visit the Garibaldi Crab Races Facebook page.

