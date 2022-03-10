I-84 crash between car and semi-truck leaves man dead

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on I-84 near milepost 259 left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police

Brian Burton, 59, of Portland, was driving a silver Mercedes GLS eastbound with a passenger on I-84 just before 9 a.m., when a blue semi-truck came around the curve and was unable to stop. The semi-truck crashed into the left side of the Mercedes.

Police and emergency personnel declared Burton dead at the scene. Both the passenger of the Mercedes and the driver of the semi-truck were not hurt.

I-84 eastbound was closed for over 5 hours due to the crash. Authorities are investigating icy roadways and speed as potential factors causing the crash.

