Jazz dominate Trail Blazers for eighth straight home victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, hitting six 3-pointers, to lead the Utah Jazz to a 123-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 16 points while Royce O’Neale chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz, who won their eighth straight home game. The Jazz enjoyed their largest margin of victory since beating Sacramento 154-105 on April 28 last season.

Trendon Watford scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Blazers. Keon Johnson tallied a career-high 15 points and a career-high five assists. CJ Elleby chipped in 10.

Portland has lost six straight games since the NBA All-Star break. The Blazers matched season lows for first quarter points (15) and third quarter points (14).

Eight players were inactive for Portland on Wednesday, including the Blazers’ top three scorers: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons. With so many key players sidelined, the Blazers struggled early to keep pace with Utah’s offense.

