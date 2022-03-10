LOTS OF SUNSHINE THROUGH FRIDAY

Good morning! Our skies cleared out nicely on Wednesday, and remained clear overnight. As a result, temperatures plummeted well below freezing across the interior lowlands. Be prepared for temps in the 20s and low 30s across the metro area, with frosty surfaces if you park outside. Tons of sunshine plus high pressure building in will lead to another mild afternoon (with less wind). Expect high temperatures to reach the low to mid 50s. Tonight shouldn’t be quite as chilly with a bit more cloud cover anticipated. Friday should be our warmest day of the week, with temps soaring to about 60 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure keeping us dry will shift to the east on Saturday. Rain will arrive to the coast by the early to mid-afternoon, and will spread inland by the late afternoon and evening. This will begin a stretch of active weather across western Oregon and southwest Washington. Showery conditions will persist through Sunday, with more significant rain and high elevation snow pushing on Monday. Showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms & downpours Tuesday afternoon.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

