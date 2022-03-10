Advertisement

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in NW Portland

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Pearl District neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Pearl District neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Portland police.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 900 block of Northwest Lovejoy Street. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Scene from shooting on NW Lovejoy in the Pearl District neighborhood of Portland.
Scene from shooting on NW Lovejoy in the Pearl District neighborhood of Portland.(KPTV)

The suspect ran off before police were called. Police said no arrests have been made at this point.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.

