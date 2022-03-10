North Portlanders gather calling on city leaders to step up after 3rd homicide at Dawson Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After the 3rd homicide by gunfire at Dawson Park in North Portland, community members are speaking out.

The local organization, “The No Hate Zone,” hosted an event today at Dawson Park giving North Portlanders a platform to call on city leaders to step up, and take action against gun violence.

“For 30 years we’ve been saying this is an issue and nobody has heard us. You’ve locked us up. You’ve thrown us away. You have not listened to us. I’m asking you to listen now,” said Preacher Herman Green.

Over a dozen community members stood together at the park, Many of them spoke about their personal stories and frustrations about the issue, ultimately asking leaders to say less and do more.

“One of the qualifiers for an emergency is that it’s unexpected, right? Well, this isn’t unexpected,” said Royal Harris, a member of the community.

Lionel Irving, the founder of the local organization, Love is Stronger said,” I haven’t seen enough effort. I haven’t seen anything, because nothing has slowed down and we’re still mourning. I’m ready to begin the healing.”

Founder of “The No Hate Zone,” Sam Sachs, put out a call to action to the Mayor.

“I come before you with these men in solidarity, to demand and request three things from Mayor Ted Wheeler, city council, county council and state officials and everyone in our community. The first of those demands is that Mayor Wheeler declares a state of emergency in the city of Portland around gun violence,” said Sachs.

The second ask is to convene a task force to create an immediate and long-term plan to address gun violence. The last demand is to identify city, county, and federal funding to invest $10 million into the black community to support grassroots organizations that have an immediate impact on reaching out to those committing gun violence in our neighborhoods.

