One simple search can uncover years of your personal information, like addresses, phone numbers and ages.

“I’ve shown this to people, and they’re absolutely stunned,” said Yael Grauer, Deputy Content Editor with Consumer Reports. “Like, their address is out there and their relatives and a lot of information that they thought was private.”

Grauer said while creepy, it is legal to get some of your personal information and post it online.

“They get it from public records, sometimes even social media, and there’s commercial sources, so it can include criminal records and bankruptcy and that kind of information,” she said. “A lot of it is publicly available, unfortunately.”

The information usually pops up on a people-search site. Dozens of these sites exist, like Whitepages, Pipl, and BeenVerified.

“For some people, it’s actually a safety issue, because if you have somebody in your life who’s abusive, you might not want them to know where you live,” said Grauer. “So, for some people, it can actually be like a physical threat and then other people just care about their privacy.”

“Maybe don’t want there to be a list of everybody in their family and their ages and location,” continued Grauer.

Grauer said unfortunately there’s no easy way to remove yourself from these sites. She said you could go to each one and remove all the information yourself, by pressing an opt out button, sending an email or even calling.

“But the bad part about that is that you have to keep doing it, like sometimes it doesn’t stay off, or you can pay a service to do it for you,” said Grauer. “And again, they have to continuously, sometimes your information is from public records, so it’ll repopulate and so the service has to keep going back in and removing it.”

Grauer said many of those services can cost a hundred bucks or so a year.

Here are some of the people search sites provided by Consumer Reports:

Acxiom

AdvancedBackgroundChecks

ArchivesBackgroundAlert

BeenVerified

CheckPeople

CheckThem

Classmates

Clustrmaps

CyberBackgroundChecks

FamilyTreeNow

FastPeopleSearch

FreePeopleDirectory

Homemetry

IDTrue

InfoTracer

InstantCheckmate

Intelius

MyLife

NeighborReport

Nuwber

PeekYou

PeopleByName

PeopleFinders

PeopleSearchNow

Persopo

Pipl

Private Eye

PrivateRecords

PublicRecordsNowRadarisSearchBug

SearchPeopleFree

SearchQuarry

SmartBackground Checks

Social Catfish

Spoke

Spokeo

TruePeopleSearch

TruthFinder

United States Phone Book

US Search

USA People Search

USPhoneBook

Verecor

VoterRecords

White Pages

Xlek

ZoomInfo

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.