OSAA high school basketball is back after a two-year hiatus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a two-year hiatus the OSAA high school basketball postseason is back at the Chiles Center. Fans showed off their school spirit and drove hours to get to the games.

“Not only for us to be able to come watch but also just the boys and seeing them get a chance to compete my daughter is actually cheers for Tualatin as well so we got two kids that were excited to just be able to get out and get the experience that they miss out on last year,” said Josiah Lake, Father.

Everyone may be divided by teams, but they’re happy to back in the arena together because the Chiles Center is allowing fans back at full capacity, which means more support for the players.

“It’s amazing to see a big crowd and you know energy as we’ve had this whole year; but it’s just nice to finally get a chance to get in the playoffs and make a run on it. I’m blessed we get to do this this year,” said Malik Ross, Tualatin Senior.

Unfortunately, some players didn’t get the full senior experience because of the pandemic but parents are proud to see their kids back doing something they love.

“To be honest my heart goes out to the senior class of 2021 that had to graduate knowing that that would be the last ride without going to the tournaments, I felt for them,” said Ross. “To get the chance to finally come out here and play get on this court, you know is a blessing and a dream come true.”

“I think it’s such a positive outlet for them. They deal with a lot of pressure every day. Social pressures, the pressure of school chores at home. Sports and activities give them such a great outlet just a release and take the brunt of their mind off things that was stressing him out,” said Lake.

Seniors last year didn’t have the opportunity to show off their skill for recruiters. A lot of athletes had to film themselves and send it in. This time around, recruiters are allowed back in person to help student athletes reach the next level.

“I still feel like it’s hard. I feel like opportunities are a lot lower, but being able to play this year, it’s a lot easier to get seen because people are still being able to watch,” said Noah Ogoli, Tualatin Senior. “This year it’s been a lot of fun putting myself out there to be recruited so I can give myself the best opportunity that I can.”

