Police identify 46-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in SE Portland

Scene photo from the hit-and-run crash on March 3.
Scene photo from the hit-and-run crash on March 3.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died following a hit-and-run crash in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood earlier this month.

The crash occurred on March 3, just after 12:30 a.m., in the 6500 block of Southeast Division Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found 46-year-old Patrick Heath Bishop dead.

The driver who hit Bishop left the scene. Following an investigation, the Traffic Investigations Unit was able to identified the driver as 23-year-old Dorie Chant Chhit.

Police said Chhit was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons.

No additional information about the investigation has been released by police at this time.

