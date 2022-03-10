Portland Slavic group holding fundraiser for Ukraine Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Slavic Community Center of the Northwest is hosting a fundraiser Sunday, March 13, to help those suffering from the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The event is from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Gresham and will feature traditional Ukrainian food for purchase as well as Ukrainian music, poetry and stories.

All are welcome and the event is free to attend. A special prayer service for “Healing of Nations” will also be offered at 5:30 p.m.

The Slavic Community Center will also be collecting donations to various organizations that are helping with the Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine.

Board Chair Timur Holove said the event was organized in response to the large number of people who’ve reached out to them wanting to help.

Holove said there are approximately 150,000 people in the Portland area with Eastern European heritage.

Many of them, including himself, have family or loved ones over in Ukraine.

“When you see things like that on the news, it’s heartbreaking,” Holove said. “It’s terrifying there’s no words that can describe it.”

Other organizations and businesses around Portland are raising money to help Ukraine.

You can find a list of places here: http://ventureportland.org/news/recent-news/portland-small-businesses-step-up-to-support-ukraine/

