‘Serious’ crash on NW Everett leaves one in critical condition

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Emergency personnel are responding to a two-car crash in northwest Portland that happened early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on the 100 block of NW Everett Street around 3 a.m. and is described as leaving one driver, an adult male, with serious injuries. The same driver has reportedly been taken to a local hospital where they’re being treated, according to Portland police.

At this time, no word has been given on the condition of the other driver or what officers believe caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.