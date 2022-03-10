Sheriff: Amity man facing 21 counts of sex abuse; additional victims possible

AMITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sex abuse, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Deedar Singh, from Amity, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for 21 counts of third-degree sexual abuse. The sheriff’s office said the warrant stemmed from a months-long investigation by Deputy Jonathan Summers.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Summers identified multiple adults who reported unwanted sexual contact while at the Amity Market where Singh works.

Based on the nature of conduct reported by the victims and the fact that Singh had daily contact with people in the market, the sheriff’s office said it believes there could be additional victims in this case.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Summers at 503-434-6500 or summersj@co.yamhill.or.us.

