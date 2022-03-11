Caught on Camera: Numerous tires slashed on Southwest Morrison across from Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As crime continues to rise in the City of Roses, Portland police say numerous reports have been filed regarding slashed tires on Southwest Morrison street.

FOX 12 received a viewer tip from Michael Lindley, a resident in the southwest area that noticed the crime right when he stepped outside early Thursday morning.

Lindley says, “I came out this morning around 6:30 a.m. and saw the damages to all the vehicles which would be all the tires slashed. It looks like there’s about 49 vehicles that were damaged, that’s a lot, two tires on each car.”

Lindley added that he saw tires slashed for upwards of 10 blocks, and some of the destruction was caught on camera.

Surveillance video from Sport Oregon and The Stadium Superette Convenience and Deli, shows a man walking down the sidewalk starting at 4:30 a.m., slashing tires.

Kanoris Rush, a resident in the area, was just one of the victims of this crime, he says, “It affects me because I’m handicapped and I’m on a set income and now I have to come up with money to get tires when I didn’t need to.”

For Southwest resident Brittney Nelson, this is the second vandalism report she has had to make in the last three months, and she’s fed up.

“I want to move, I don’t feel safe here anymore,” says Nelson.

Adding that she is trying not to take this situation personal, but it’s hard not to.

“On the one hand, it’s not just me and I know it’s not a personal thing, but at the same time it is personal because it’s our community and it’s not safe. I’ll be writing letters to representatives because I’m tired of it,” says Nelson.

At the end of the day, each victim FOX 12 spoke with about this crime is wondering the same thing.

“I feel also that the police department and the city is not

doing anything about the crime issues, it needs to be addressed now,” says Lindley.

“It makes me feel like the city commissioners and police have just let this place go wild,” says Rush.

“I hardly ever see police around here anyway so where are they at? What are they doing?” says Nelson.

Portland Police have not made any arrests at this time.

