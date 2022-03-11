Advertisement

Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in connection with deadly East Salem shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last month in the East Salem area.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested Ivan Hererra-Ortiz on Thursday at his place of work in Woodburn in connection with the death of 37-year-old Roberto Gorie.

Gorie was found dead inside an upside-down Honda Civic on Vernon Street Northeast near Herrin Road Northeast on Feb. 25, shortly before 7:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said his death was suspicious and an autopsy confirmed Gorie died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, detectives identified Hererra-Ortiz as a suspect in the shooting. He has been booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211 or submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 84741.

