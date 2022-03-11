DRY & WARMER TODAY, TURNING WET SATURDAY

Good morning! It’s another calm and dry start to the day across the region. Due to mostly clear skies overnight, temperatures fell into the 30s and even the 20s in outlying spots away from the I-5 corridor. Expect to see a mix of high clouds and sunshine today. Temperatures will make a run at 60 degrees. We’ll experience another chilly night tonight, but not quite as cold as our previous two nights.

A weather pattern change arrives Saturday. As high pressure moves east, clouds will begin to stream in during the morning. By the late morning and early afternoon, rain will arrive to the coast. Toward the late afternoon and evening, rain will spread inland. In addition, we’re expecting gusty southerly winds. It’s possible winds will gust over 50 mph along the coast, and could exceed 30 mph inland. Rain will transition to showers as we head into Sunday, and a breezy wind will persist.

Monday looks like it will turn even more wet as an atmospheric river of moisture streams into the Northwest. Rain may back off until the afternoon for many inland locations. We’ll get a better handle on the timing of this system by Saturday. Expect a soaking rain to transition back to scattered showers on Tuesday. There could be enough instability to support isolated thunderstorms (and certainly downpours).

Enjoy the sunshine today. This wet weather pattern could be around for a while.

