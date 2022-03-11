The end of indoor mask mandates

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Come Saturday, Oregonian’s will no longer be required to wear masks indoors – a major step in the pandemic since indoor masking was first dropped in June 2021.

While some may be excited to take their masks off, others may be unsure how to move forward safelt without masks.

Portlander Kirsten Reisdorf is already looking forward to going without her mask come Saturday.

“Obviously COVID cases are down so I feel pretty comfortable. I’m vaxxed and stuff too so I think it’s exciting, getting back to normal again,” Reisdorf says. “I come out all the time, I like going out to eat and all that good stuff -- going back to concerts, being able to see peoples’ faces again.”

However, Reisdorf is planning on bringing the mask along to riskier settings.

“I’m glad there are still masks in airports because I do think with travel that’s a good call. And like doctors’ offices and medical offices, I think, just being more high traffic with sick people, I’m happy to wear my masks in those places still for sure,” Reisdorf says.

Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines says being maskless outdoors is always a safer option, but she says we can all feel optimistic taking our masks off indoors as hospitalizations and case numbers come down.

“It’s a question of your odds of encountering the virus in your interactions. So, the more people the more you’re indoors and in close quarters, the higher the risk is going to be,” Vines says. “The good news is there should be less and less virus around to even be present in those interactions.”

Vines says of course outdoor gatherings have always been safer and will continue to be the safest option when hanging out with friends and family. She added, even though indoor masking won’t be required come Saturday, it’s never too late to get your vaccine if you haven’t already.

